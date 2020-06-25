Advertising
More than 4,000 sign NHS staff parking petition launched by Telford man
More than 4,000 people have now signed a petition demanding that parking charges for NHS staff at hospitals in Shropshire and the rest of the UK are permanently scrapped.
The charges have been temporarily lifted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock during the coronavirus outbreak.
In Shropshire, parking charges for staff and visitors have been suspended at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.
A local petition on the issue, started in March by Marcus Keane from Telford, has now attracted more than 4,280 signatures as it calls for the charges to be axed permanently.
Winifred Taylor, of Leegomery, Telford, who recently signed, wrote: "They deserve free parking, where would we be without them."
The petition is at change.org/p/matthew-hancock-mp-make-free-car-parking-at-all-hospitals-permanently-free-for-all-nhs-staff
