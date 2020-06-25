Corona update confirms no further deaths in county

The last confirmed death of a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 at a Shropshire NHS trust was last Friday, June 19.

It means the total of patients to have died with coronavirus in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford hospital NHS Trust, Shropshire Community Health Trust, and the Robert Jones and Agnes hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, remains at 184.

Another 135 people have also died in county care homes with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

In Powys, 90 people are recorded as having died with coronavirus.