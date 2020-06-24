Survey results: Star readers cautious over premature easing of lockdown

Thousands of people took part in the newspaper's second major survey of the coronavirus pandemic, giving their views on a range of issues including the Government's handling of the crisis, the search for a vaccine and the reopening of schools.

And respondents raised a number of concerns over the relaxation of restrictions, which have seen non-essential shops reopen and a cut to the two metre social distancing rule.

Two-thirds (67 per cent) of people said lockdown measures were being eased too soon, while more than three-quarters (79 per cent) said the restrictions should have been imposed before March 23.

The results in full:

Meanwhile less than a fifth (19 per cent) said they would feel safe using public transport at the moment, and more than three in five people (61 per cent) said it was too early to further relax rules to allow family groups to fully meet up.

Boris Johnson has announced that pubs and restaurants can reopen from July 4, while the 2m rule has been lowered in some circumstances as the country continues its shift away from lockdown.

The restrictions have led to a 'health vs wealth' at the heart of government, with some ministers concerned over the impact of a prolonged lockdown on the economy, while others fear that easing them too early could lead to a second wave of Covid-19.

In our survey a quarter of people thought pubs and restaurants should be allowed to reopen immediately, while 48 per cent said hairdressers should reopen.

Readers were still split over the issue of pupils returning to school.

Since Gavin Williamson announced a phased reopening for some year groups two weeks ago, the majority of schools have started taking in children, although attendances are said to be down by three quarters in some of the region's schools.

In our survey 39 per cent said they believed it was not yet safe for youngsters to return to school, with 37 per cent saying it was safe and 24 per cent unsure.

Well over half (62 per cent) said they feared the country was heading for a deep recession as it battles to come to terms with the economic aftershock, which experts predict could see mass unemployment and thousands of businesses going bust.

In our previous survey a month ago readers were broadly supportive of the Government's handling of the pandemic, and that is still the case now, with a quarter saying Boris Johnson had done a good job and a further 41 per cent saying mistakes were understandable given the circumstances.

A total of 34 per cent said the Government had dealt with the crisis badly and made it worse.

Meanwhile 42 per cent said they were "anxious" and could not see an end to the crisis, with 58 per cent saying they had become comfortable with the 'new norm'.

Looking to the future, 54 per cent said they were optimistic that a vaccine would be found.

Readers backed the return of top level football behind closed doors, with 63 per cent saying they supported having it back.