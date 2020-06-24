'Get creative' with anniversary poster to mark NHS turning 72

A colouring-in poster has been designed as a follow up to the NHS rainbow posters shared at the beginning of the pandemic.

People are being asked to decorate the anniversary poster however they like and share their creations in a window.

The project marks the NHS turning 72 on Sunday, July 5.

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are also encouraging people to take a photo of their designs and share on social media using the hashtag #ThankYouTogether

Posters can be downloaded at www.shropshireccg.nhs.uk/media/2811/nhs-72-anniversary-poster.pdf

Other activities include a final clap for the NHS, where people will be encouraged to stay outside to show their thanks and to reach out to anyone who may be lonely, isolated or shielding in the community.

Saturday, July 4 will also be commemorated with the opportunity to place a light in a window or doorstep to remember those who have died during the pandemic, with a number of national landmarks also lit up blue.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “This year has been the most challenging year in NHS history. However, it would have been much harder without the help and support of people and organisations across the county.

“From bus drivers and refuse collectors, to care givers and shop workers, people everywhere have embraced lockdown measures to help protect the NHS and to save lives.”

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “The NHS could not have achieved all that it has without the commitment and skills of our staff. We are extremely thankful for all the recognition they have received for this work.

“We would therefore like to see the 72nd anniversary as an opportunity to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped us in responding to coronavirus.

“A simple gesture such as sharing a colouring poster or a light in your window can act to project the warmth and respect the NHS has received during this time and to remind everyone that we are all in this together.”