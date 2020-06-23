TV spotlight for Shrewsbury home transformation

The BBC2 show Your Home Made Perfect will feature the Shrewsbury home of Lisa Richards when it airs tonight.

Long before lockdown, Lisa dreamed of running her own business at home, but little did she realise her dreams would come true in such a public way.

The programme shows how an unused, unutilised space at the end of her garden is transformed to create a workspace Lisa could only imagine.

Lisa and her family were one of only eight selected to take part in the series.

However, tonight when the programme will be shown, Lisa will be continuing her grief training to transfer her expertise onto her own small screen to educate anyone suffering from grief and loss during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa said: “I became a specialist to teach the programme that helped me to recover from a series of tragic events many years ago. However challenging life might be, I know it is possible to recover and thrive, not just survive life, after loss. If I can inspire anyone to take that first step, then that really would be a great dream to have come true, too.

“Whilst taking part in the show was a great experience, we decided to do it because we couldn’t agree how best to change our home to meet our growing needs. We were utterly amazed by the innovative designs that the show’s two architects, Robert Jamieson and Laura Clarke created and magically appeared before our very eyes.

"They gave us a real insight into how we could bring all our hopes together in one scheme and fortunately it all came together in May 2019. During lockdown that investment in our dreams really has paid dividends enabling us to work, live and enjoy the space we have created,” added Lisa.

People can find out just how the Richards family transformed their home on the the show.