Thanks offered to communities in Shropshire for supporting care homes during pandemic

Morris Care says its care homes have received impromptu visits by firefighters clapping on Thursday nights.

There have also been groups hand-sewing and sending masks, baking cakes and donating treats.

Schoolchildren have also written cards and letters of comfort to residents to show they care.

Morris Care chief executive Lucy Holl said: “Covid-19 has had an impact on everyone’s lives yet despite this, there have been so many true acts of selflessness to help others – it has been truly uplifting to witness.

“The wellbeing of both our staff and residents is so important and this wonderful community spirit has been felt by us all.”

Acting home manager, Jon Cook, at Corbrook Park in Audlem, Cheshire, noted how everyone had been overwhelmed by the endless acts of kindness.

He said: “It’s amazing how thoughtful everyone has been.

"At a time when it’s easy to feel disconnected, people have found other ways to come together and make a difference where it matters most.”