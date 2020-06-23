Shrewsbury rotary club supporting local causes

A Zoom meeting of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s council has recommended to its 35 members, who cannot currently get together due to the coronavirus lockdown, that it continues to support three organisations.

The support for July includes £1,000 to the Shrewsbury Food Bank, £100 to the Pontesbury and Minsterley food bank and £500 to the Grange School in Shrewsbury.

In addition, a £10 donation from each member unable to meet for a meal under the lockdown will also be continued in July in support of the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

The club council agreed a £1,700 donation to the Grange School from the fund of ex-president Julian Wells, who wanted the donation to be used to provide three weeks of activity for its summer holiday club.

This will help to support sports professionals and others to provide coaching and activities for children.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is using the lockdown as an opportunity to encourage more like-minded people, including fellow fundraisers and key workers, to consider joining them.

President Fred McDonogh said: “Our doors are open to anyone who puts service above self and this has never been more poignant than in the current pandemic.

“We would welcome people with like minds who have charity in their thoughts, and haven’t yet thought about the strong support that rotary can provide, to get in touch with us.

“I can be contacted on 01743 362537.”