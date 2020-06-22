No further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire's hospitals

It means the confirmed coronavirus death toll in the county remains at 317, with 184 of the deaths taking place at major health trusts.

A total of 165 patients have died with the virus at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust along with five at the orthopaedic hospital near Oswestry and 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust.

Of the 317, 133 people have died with the virus in Shropshire care homes, although figures for care home deaths are only available from April 10 to June 16.

In Powys 89 people are now confirmed as having died with the disease according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

In Wales, the death toll reported to Public Health Wales increased by one today to 1,478.

NHS England reported today that a further 20 patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals in the country.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,338.