Further Covid-19 death confirmed in Shropshire

NHS England confirmed that the person died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It means the confirmed Covid-19 death toll in Shropshire is now 317, with 184 of the deaths taking place at the county's major health trusts.

A total of 165 patients have died with the virus at SaTH along with five at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry and 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 21. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Of the 316, 133 people have died with the virus in Shropshire care homes, although figures for care home deaths are only available from April 10 to June 16.

In Powys 89 people are now confirmed as having died with the disease according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The latest figures have been released as Matt Hancock said England is “clearly on track” to further ease the coronavirus lockdown, with the hope pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen as early as July 4.

On Sunday, the Health Secretary promised the next steps would be set out this week, along with any alteration to the two-metre social distancing guidance.

Drinkers at pubs and bars in England may have to leave their names and contact details in a guest book so they can be swiftly traced if they come into contact with a punter who tests positive for coronavirus.

Officials are understood to be looking at the measure in order to fulfil the ambition of reopening the hospitality sector as early as July 4 and aid the NHS test and trace programme.