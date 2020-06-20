People urged not to miss routine vaccinations

The leaders of the county's clinical commissioning groups have said that people can be assured it is safe to visit GP practices for the vaccinations, with measures in place to reduce the risk from coronavirus.

Despite some aspects of the NHS being focussed on dealing with Covid-19 essential vaccinations for babies, pre-school children and adults are continuing as normal.

The routine vaccinations are offered free of charge in the UK and are booked through GP practices.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and local GP, said: “It is really important that you or your child have routine vaccinations. These vaccines protect against serious and potentially deadly illnesses and stop outbreaks in the community. One of the best ways to protect babies against diseases like measles, rubella and meningitis is through immunisation.

“We know it’s a worrying time, but we would like to reassure you that it is safe to go to your GP practice and have your vaccinations as measures are in place to minimise any risk to you and your family from coronavirus.”

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG and local GP, said: “For the best protection vaccines need to be given on time. If you, or your child, have missed a vaccination appointment because of the pandemic, please contact your GP practice to re-book your appointment.

“While the NHS works hard to treat people affected by coronavirus, it is vital that parents and carers make sure that their children have these lifesaving jabs. Vaccinations like the MMR jab could save a child’s life.”

The CCGs have said that if the person needing a vaccination has coronavirus symptoms, or is self-isolating because someone in the household is displaying symptoms, to contact their GP practice to reschedule.