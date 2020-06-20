Another covid-19 death in county

NHS England has today confirmed that the person died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It means the confirmed Covid-19 death toll in Shropshire is now 316, with 183 of the deaths taking place at the county's major health trusts.

A total of 164 patients have died with the virus at SaTH along with five at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry and 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust.

Of the 316, 133 people have died with the virus in Shropshire care homes, although figures for care home deaths are only available from April 10 to June 16.

In Powys 89 people are now confirmed as having died with the disease according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.