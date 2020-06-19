Shrewsbury Prison owner disappointed after being warned against reopening

Joel Campbell, who runs the tourist and visitor attraction at the Dana, had been planning to reopen to events tomorrow.

However, after discussions with the council Mr Campbell said the plans had been put on hold as he was not prepared to risk the business being fined, or wasting the time of enforcement officers or police.

Non-essential shops were allowed to open this week but currently only certain outdoor attraction are allowed to operate due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking in a video on Facebook Mr Campbell said that the council had commended them on their plans to implement social distancing at the leisure attraction but had insisted they would not be allowed to open.

WATCH the video here:

He said: "Their position is we will be breaching and breaking the law if we open tomorrow, so on further conversation with them I asked what the impact of that would look like and I was told categorically if we open tomorrow they will be here with an enforcement team along with police officers to turn people away and start issuing fines to us as a business.

"Obviously I do not want that to happen so it is with great regret I have decided we will not open tomorrow, we will take advice from Shropshire Council trading standards team and will hold back."

Advertising

Mr Campbell said he did not blame the authority for its position but said he was still disappointed – particularly as "prisons are specifically designed for social distancing".

He added: "It is a difficult situation and to be honest there is no one really to blame for this because it is a situation we all find ourselves in and it would be unfair for me to say it is Shropshire Council's fault any more than us.

"It is just the way it is and it is really unfortunate and it is really sad we will be unable to open.

Mr Campbell said they would use the continuing down time at the prison to improve the attraction ready for reopening.

During closure the prison has played a part in assisting the community supplying freezers to store food for families in need, and table tennis tables for homeless people being housed at the Prince Rupert Hotel in the town.

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.