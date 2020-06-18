No new coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals for third consecutive day

The county's death toll since the outbreak began remains at 314, with 181 of these deaths happening in hospital.

In total, 162 patients have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 133 people have died in the county's care homes, with 91 of these deaths happening in the Shropshire Council area and 42 in Telford & Wrekin.

NHS England confirmed that another 62 people who tested positive for the virus have died across the country, bringing the total number of deaths in hospital in England to 28,175.

However it said: "As part of a continual process to improve the quality of the dataset recording Covid-related deaths in England hospitals, 25 records have been removed which had been reported twice in error. These changes have been incorporated in the data published today and are reflected in the total number of reported deaths in hospitals in England."

The youngest patient was a 13-day-old baby and the oldest was and 96 years old. Three patients, including the baby, had no known underlying health conditions.

Public Health Wales said a further five people had died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths to 1,471. Public Health Wales has confirmed 14 deaths in Powys but the Officer for National Statistics puts the figure at 89.

The latest figures come as a survey showed that nearly one in four people thinks it may take more than a year for their life to return to normal – or that it may never happen at all.

Some 24.6% expect things will take more than a year or will never return to normal, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Meanwhile, almost three-quarters of people who test positive for coronavirus and enter the NHS tracking system are now being traced, figures show.

Some 14,045 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England had their case transferred to the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system during the first two weeks of its operation, according to the figures.

In business news, dozens of jobs have been axed at Brintons as the carpet maker today confirmed that its Telford factory is closing down.

The company said it was a "sad day" after delaying the move to shut the yarn-spinning plant when lockdown hit three months ago.

The future surrounding Shropshire furniture retailer Alan Ward is in doubt, with its stores still closed after Covid-19 lockdown measures were eased.

And hopes of a management buy-out at a town's Laura Ashley factories have been dashed.

It is understood that another 57 staff at Texplan, the firm's warehouse, and call centre – all based in Newtown – were told on Tuesday that they will be made redundant next month.

Alan Ward has stores in Shrewsbury, Chester, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Winsford, but despite non-essential stores being able to open from Monday, they have remained closed.