Ludlow road closure plan gets significant changes

Shropshire Council had agreed a traffic regulation order (TRO) for the closure of High Street and King Street in the town from 10am to 3pm every day as part of efforts to aid social distancing with the reopening of retail.

It has now been confirmed that High street has been removed from the plan and the days affecting King street significantly reduced.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Following concerns raised by local councillors and the town council we have now agreed with them that the closure should be just King Street, and from 10am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday only.

"The TRO for the proposed closure of High Street and King Street will now be withdrawn and an order raised for the revised King Street closure. We hope that this scheme will then be in place in around a week’s time."