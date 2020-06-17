Cyclists in hospice fundraiser

The Shropshire Club supports Hope House by holding an annual charity ball and auction and an annual Shropshire Cycle Ride event. Unfortunately the Coronavirus crisis has seen both cancelled.

Determined to help in any way that they can club members Mark Charman and Shaun Dixon, both from Market Drayton, have decided to undertake the cycle challenge themselves this weekend on June 21, when the event was supposed to happen.

With four friends they will cycle a socially distanced 100 miles around Shropshire. And they have already raised more than £3,500 in sponsorship.

“It will be a genuine challenge because we haven’t ridden 100 miles in one session before,” said Mark.

“We do hope people will sponsor us because Hope House need support now more than ever, as they continue to provide help to terminally ill local children and their families in these unprecedented times.”

Hope House fundraising team leader, Lynsey Kilvert said the charity was overwhelmed by the commitment of Mark and Shaun and their team.

“The Shropshire Club is one of the greatest supporters of Hope House and we are bowled over that even in these difficult times they are still doing everything they can to help. This will mean so much to the children and families we help.”

People can support their brilliant challenge here https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ShropshireClubCyclists2020&isTeam=true