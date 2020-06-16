Specialist vehicle hits the road to deliver coronavirus assessments to patients at home

Intended for those who either have coronavirus symptoms or are living with someone with symptoms, the vehicle was officially put into service on Thursday, and is available for GP practices to book visits from Monday to Friday, from 10am with a last visit at 4pm.

Two healthcare professionals in full personal protective equipment will be conducting the home visits and will carry out the initial assessment of the patient, take observations and discuss next steps.

The vehicle’s bespoke design reportedly enables easy decontamination following visits. It also contains two separate compartments to isolate clean and used equipment.

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our home visiting service will enable the continued protection of our patients and staff, and importantly will allow us to see people who are unable to leave their homes.”

Dr Julian Povey, chairman of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The specially-designed van means we are able to provide a vital service to patients, when they need it and where they need it in the safest way possible.

“The commissioning of a dedicated coronavirus home visiting service is a natural next step from the assessment centre model, taking the service out into the community to patients’ own homes.”

The assessment centre at the Shrewsbury Town Football Club will remain open to all residents across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Both the Shrewsbury assessment centre and home visiting service are strictly appointment-only for patients who have been directed there by their GP practice.

Tests for coronavirus will not take place at the Shrewsbury assessment centre or as part of the home visiting service.