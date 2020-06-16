Shropshire passengers face up to wearing masks on public transport

The week began with significant changes on pubic transport after government instructions that all passengers wear face masks to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Harlescott Park and Ride, Shrewsbury

In Shrewsbury, people using the park and ride, which reopened at Harlescott were seen hopping aboard the bus wearing masks as the service reopened for the first time since lockdown.

The county’s train and bus providers had all warned passengers the coverings would be necessary, while West Midlands Railways – one of the firms operating in the county, said at least 85 per cent of passengers were following the new rules.

The face coverings are compulsory for all, except children under the age of 11 and people with breathing difficulties and some other disabilities.

A West Midlands Railway spokesman said: “We are pleased an increased number of our customers have been wearing face coverings on trains today in line with the new rules. Early indications are that at least 85 per cent are complying.

"We know it will take passengers some time to adjust to the new way of travelling which is why our initial focus is on education and guidance. We are also reminding passengers they should only use the train if their journey is necessary.”

There has been anxiety from some passengers over whether they would face fines if not seen wearing the masks.

Responding to one passenger on Twitter about concerns over the need for proof of medical conditions preventing the wearing of a mask, a spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: “If you have something, then it might be good to carry it with you in case you’re asked.”