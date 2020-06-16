Hospital visitors have to wear a face covering

Visits to hospitals in the county are currently limited due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.

However, even those few who are allowed to visit will now have to wear face coverings. If people do not have one then one will be provided.

Zena Young, executive director of quality at NHS Shropshire CCG and NHS Telford and Wrekin CCG said: “We can all play a role in reducing the spread of coronavirus and keeping our hospitals safe.

"So, if you are coming to hospital either as a visitor or for planned treatment, it is important that you wear a face mask at all times. This is for your safety and the safety of other patients and staff.

“All visitors to our local hospitals will be provided with an appropriate face mask to wear, and all visitors will continue to be expected to comply with existing social distancing and hand hygiene measures in addition to the face coverings while in the hospital setting.”

Patients that are currently shielding should also have been provided with a surgical face mask for their hospital appointment, and are requested to continue to use them.

If they have not been provided with a surgical face mask prior to attending, they will be provided one on arrival.