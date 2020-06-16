Ludlow Food Bank delighted at £500 grant from power firm

The Ludlow Food Bank applied to the ‘In This Together – Community Matters’ fund set up by Western Power Distribution (WPD), the electricity network operator for the area.

The fund, which has now closed, was launched to help community groups and organisations deliver urgent care and support to thousands of families across the region during the pandemic.

It invited applications from charities, local hospitals, community groups, parish councils and local authorities for grants of up to £10,000 to help those directly affected by the pandemic.

Mark Kirby from the Ludlow Food Bank, said: “Our emergency food parcel service has been at its busiest, with the highest volume of food provision we have known to date. The pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic and the still increasing demand for food aid has required growing efforts from the organisers, volunteers and donors who have responded with energy and ingenuity.

"The grant from WPD has been of enormous help and we would like to thank WPD for its generous support."

In response to an urgent need for direct support, WPD has donated more than £11,000 to a range of community organisations and charities across Shropshire, enabling vital support and care to be delivered to people impacted by the coronavirus.

Alison Sleightholm, WPD’s Resources & External Affairs Director, said: “Our team has worked tirelessly to get our fund running and active. I’m delighted we've been able to move quickly and support some fantastic organisations which are making a real difference to thousands of vulnerable people during the pandemic.”