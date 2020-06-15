New drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens in Telford

It is up and running at the Ironbridge Park and Ride car park, in Jiggers Bank.

Members of the public with a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of or change in their normal sense of smell or taste should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 to find out if they currently have coronavirus.

The site is among the latest to be set up.

David Evans

Accountable Officer of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin clinical commissioning groups David Evans said:“We are pleased that the new regional testing centre at Ironbridge will provide additional tests for local people who need to know if they have coronavirus or not.

“It will play an important part in our local response to testing and managing the spread of the virus locally, whilst the continuation of mobile testing in other parts of the county will make it easier for people to get a test at a place more convenient to them.”

To increase testing for everyone with symptoms across the country, the Government has more than doubled the capacity of the NHS/PHE laboratory network, set up 62 regional test centres and 116 mobile testing units, and introduced home testing kits.

Anyone testing positive for the virus will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them track their contacts.

This will help people to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “The Government continues to rapidly scale up the national effort to boost testing capacity for coronavirus to protect the vulnerable, support our NHS, and ultimately save lives.

“This is a national effort and we are proud to be working with a number of partners to turn this ambition into a reality and roll out additional capacity to where it is needed.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should stay at home and book a test.”

Opportunity

National coordinator for the UK Coronavirus Testing Strategy, Professor John Newton said: “This is another opportunity to make testing easily available to anyone who needs it. Sites like this allow people who develop symptoms to quickly get a test and find out whether they need to stay at home with their household or can safely return to work or more normal life.

“This whole programme has been a great example of collaboration between industries and businesses with the public sector to build the capability needed to protect the population from coronavirus.”

The testing centre is being operated in partnership with Serco and will offer assisted and self-administered tests. Those tested will receive their results within a few days.

In addition, 116 mobile testing units operated by the Armed Forces have been on the road to carry out tests at premises including care homes, police stations and prisons.

Home testing kits were also due to be delivered for householders to test themselves and their family without leaving the property.

Testing at the new Telford site started on Friday.