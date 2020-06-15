Another coronavirus death confirmed at Shropshire hospitals trust

NHS England confirmed that the patient had died at the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that a total of 180 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts – 161 at SaTH, 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A total of 130 people with Covid-19 have also died in care homes in the county, with 88 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 42 in Telford & Wrekin borough.

The Office for National Statistics says 86 people from Powys have also died with the virus since the outbreak began.

It comes as a further 38 deaths took the official UK total to 41,736.

The number of deaths in hospitals in England went up by 28 to 27,982, in figures announced on Monday.

A spokesman for NHS England said: “A further 28 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,982.

"Patients were aged between 59 and 100 years old. All patients had known underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed."

The daily hospital figures include Covid-19 patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, not who died in that period.