One more Covid-19 death confirmed in Shropshire

The county's confirmed coronavirus death toll is now at 309 after today's announcement, which confirmed the death at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on Friday.

So far 179 patients have died in Shropshire hospitals, with 160 of these dying at SaTH, 14 at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen.

The latest NHS data shows 13 Covid-19 patients died in Shropshire hospitals in the first 13 days of June, although these figures could increase with some deaths not announced for several days due to testing or informing relatives.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 14. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Meanwhile 130 people with Covid-19 have died in county care homes, with 88 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 42 in Telford and Wrekin borough.

The UK-wide death total released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, increased by 36 to 41,698 today.

Only 27 new deaths were reported in English hospitals today, although this refers to the number of deaths confirmed in the previous 24 hours - not the number who died in that period.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

The death toll in Wales increased by three to 1,444 today. So far Public Health Wales has only confirmed 14 deaths in Powys but Office for National Statistics data shows at least 86 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

It comes as a rallying call was made to support the region's businesses as many traders prepare to reopen their doors to customers on Monday for the first time in weeks.