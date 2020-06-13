Time to toast the efforts of team at Ludlow clinic

Roger Davies agreed to support Station Drive Surgery, Ludlow, following his full-time retirement last year. Since the Covid-19 crisis hit, he has increased his service at the practice, to provide relief for its GPs who have been needed to support local hospitals.

Roger's efforts in supporting the practice have been recognised by Bentley's Wine Merchants of Ludlow, who nominated him for The Wine Merchant magazine's Covid-19 Heroes scheme.

This has allowed independent wine traders to present customers who they believe have made a special contribution to their communities during the coronavirus crisis with a gift of wine.

Will Bentley of Bentley's Wine Merchants said: "As a loyal customer, Roger came into my mind as someone who not only had supported the Station Drive practice, but also someone who was supporting local businesses during a difficult time.

"The Wine Merchant selected Roger, and we received a case. Roger, however, selflessly suggested that the wine be shared by doctors, nurses and staff at Station Drive, all of whom have been providing an excellent service."

Roger was presented with the wine this week , and is proud to be able to share it with his colleagues.

"I was very surprised to hear that Will had thought of me and very grateful that he had chosen to nominate me and give the chance for my colleagues in South Shropshire to be recognised in this way," he said.

"This is about everyone at the surgery, not just me. It feels right that it is shared with my colleagues and that everyone is recognised for their efforts."