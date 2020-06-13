No new covid-19 related deaths in Shropshire

There were 16 deaths in the Midlands, but none in Shropshire, meaning the county's confirmed death toll remains at 308.

So far 178 patients have died in Shropshire hospitals, with 159 of these dying at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 14 at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen.

Meanwhile 130 people with Covid-19 have died in county care homes, with 88 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 42 in Telford and Wrekin borough.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 13. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

A further 67 people, who tested positive for Coronavirus have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,927.

The patients were aged between 37 and 102 years old. Three patients, aged between 59 and 94, had no known underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.

In Wales, there have been a further six deaths, taking total to 1,441.

It comes as a rallying call was made to support the region's businesses as many traders prepare to reopen their doors to customers on Monday for the first time in weeks.

With many non-essential shops being allowed to reopen from Monday, providing they follow government guidelines, people are being calling upon to 'shop local' and help traders thrive again.

From today, people living alone in England can form “support bubbles” with other households, ending weeks of isolation under lockdown.

The latest easing of the social-distancing rules has been keenly anticipated, potentially opening the way for some grandparents to visit and hug their grandchildren again.

The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief but poignant ceremonial tribute from the military – executed with precision despite social distancing.

Soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who a few weeks ago were manning Covid-19 test centres, staged the unique event in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the head of state made her first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed.