Oswestry street to become one-way to aid social distancing

When the new traffic order comes into force on June 18, vehicles will only be able to travel down Church Street in a north-easterly direction.

The restriction applies to the section of road from the mini roundabout with Smithfield Street to the junction with Cross Street, where traffic will then travel on to Williow Street, which is already one-way.

Shropshire Council says the change will allow more space on Church Street to be allocated to pedestrians, allowing people to walk a safe distance from others on both sides of the road.

The temporary traffic order will be in place for up to 18 months, after which time the council will decide whether to make it permanent.

The traffic order consultation says: “This experimental one-way traffic order will address concerns regarding pedestrian safety on the B5069 Church Street in Oswestry, and support active travel to help the country emerge from the coronavirus crisis following the Transport Secretary’s statement on coronavirus on 9 May 2020.

“The removal of a traffic lane and a loading bay, and the relocation of the disabled bay to Festival Square, will enable the allocation of existing carriageway space to pedestrians to assist with safe distancing measures on both sides of the road.

“The above provides both improved road safety for all road users and increased quality of life for the local community, and will be applied on an experimental basis for up to 18 months.”

The step is one of a number of changes to road layouts across Shropshire in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with greater priority given to cyclists and pedestrians.

People are now being asked their views on the changes, with a consultation open until December 11.