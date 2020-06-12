One more coronavirus patient dies in hospital in Shropshire

The patient died in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust on June 10, NHS England confirmed today, taking Shropshire's confirmed death toll to 308.

Meanwhile the UK's official death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, rose by 202 to 41,481.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 12. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

So far 178 patients have died in Shropshire hospitals, with 159 of these dying at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 14 at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen.

Meanwhile 130 people with Covid-19 have died in county care homes, with 88 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 42 in the Telford and Wrekin Council borough.

A further 70 patients with coronavirus were today confirmed to have died at hospitals in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the country's hospitals to 27,860.

They were aged between 24 and 102, and three patients had no known underlying health conditions.

There have been 10 further deaths of Covid-19 hospital patients reported to Public Health Wales, taking the country's death toll to 1,435.

Public Health Wales information shows 14 patients have died in Powys, however data from the ONS suggests 86 people have died.

The difference in figures is thought to partly be accounted for by the fact that some Powys residents have been treated in hospital in Shropshire.

Meanwhile, socially-distanced seating zones could be introduced in Shrewsbury to help cafes, bars and restaurants in the town centre under coronavirus restrictions.

Shops are due to start reopening from June 15 and preparations are being put in place to enable people to maintain social distancing while visiting the town centre.

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at the Ironbridge park and ride site in Telford.

The site will be established over the coming days and will remain open as long as the national effort requires it to be.

Lack of space in classrooms and on buses could prevent some Shropshire schools from fully reopening in September unless guidance on social distancing is relaxed.

Senior members of Shropshire Council’s education team have said children could be told to wear face coverings on school transport if the required distance cannot be maintained, but social distancing measures will need to be eased before all children can return.