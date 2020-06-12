'Number of staff' test positive for Covid-19 at Whitchurch Community Hospital

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom), which runs the hospital, says those affected have mild symptoms and are self-isolating at home.

Meanwhile, anyone needing to be admitted is being diverted to the trust's other hospital sites.

Bosses at Shropcom say all staff and patients are being tested for coronavirus as a precaution.

Alison Trumper, the trust's deputy director of nursing and quality, said: “We can confirm that a number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

"All are experiencing nothing more than mild symptoms and are self-isolating at home in line with national guidelines.

“We are in the process of informing patients and their families.

"We know this news may be worrying for them, but we can reassure them that we have no patients who have developed symptoms.

"There are a few patients at the hospital who were admitted with Covid-19, and they continue to be cared for in line with our coronavirus policies.

“We are testing all staff and patients as a precaution.

"Anybody needing to be admitted is currently being diverted to other beds across our hospital sites, and we have no capacity concerns.”