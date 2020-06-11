'The worst is yet to come': RSPCA fears second wave of equine crisis as recession hits

In 2019, the RSPCA received reports of more than 4,241 incidents involving horses in the Midlands, with 215 of those in Shropshire. By the end of the year it had nearly 900 horses in its care nationally, leaving its rescue centres full.

Since lockdown, the charity has received 30 reports about horses in Shropshire, but fears much worse is to come if the Covid-19 crisis sparks a UK and global recession.

The RSPCA has said that equine welfare charities are already under strain following the horse crisis which was sparked off by the 2008 financial crash. It has also said that the sector is extremely concerned about the welfare repercussions for horses in the months ahead with an estimated 7,000 horses at risk of suffering.

The charity is appealing for vital donations to help it prepare for an influx of horses and ponies desperately in need of help.

Christine McNeil, the RSPCA’s national equine inspectors co-ordinator, said: “This is a truly worrying time for equine charities – we still haven’t got a handle on the repercussions of the current horse crisis, and it now looks like the worst is yet to come.

“In April 2011, before the effects of the financial recession had hit, the RSPCA had 290 horses in its care, already more than our official stables could house. The following year, the impact of the crisis really began to hit and our officers were called out every day up and down the country to neglected and abandoned horses.

"By May 2012, the number of horses in our care had leapt to 600. Fast-forward to today, and we’re caring for 927 horses – that’s three times the amount since the crisis hit, and we strongly fear that the impact will be even worse this time round.

“With such a huge number of horses in our care, and so many in private boarding, at great cost, we have already had to adapt how we try to help as many horses as we can.

"For example, several ‘herds’ of horses in need are being cared for in situ, with our officers visiting regularly to feed and care for them until we can find spaces in one of our centres for them or funds to transport them to private boarding."

The current horse crisis is thought to have been sparked by continued overbreeding, coupled with falling demand for some types of horses, creating a surplus of unwanted animals which equine charities have been left to care for.

Desperation

The RSPCA worries that fears of a financial recession this year will lead to "irresponsible horse breeders" continuing to breed their animals in a bid to turn a quick profit. It also fears that in the event of a recession, existing horse owners will struggle financially to keep their animals and cover vet bills. The charity believes some may resort to abandoning their animals out of desperation.

The RSPCA has taken in 82 horses in total during lockdown, bringing the total number in the charity’s care to 927. This figure is reportedly more than the charity can care for at its own centres, forcing it to pay for three quarters of the horses to be housed at private boarding stables.

The charity spends approximately £5,200 per year for the care of each horse taken in – more than £4.8 million in total each year.

The RSPCA has been working alongside the Blue Cross, Bransby Horses, British Horse Society, Redwings, The Donkey Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare, in a bid to tackle the equine crisis. Many of these charities have seen their income plummet while still continuing to look after the horses in their care.

Christine added: “The public’s help is absolutely vital to keep the RSPCA afloat during this extremely difficult time. We can’t stress how much we need loving homes for our horses and ponies, and we are urging those with experience of horses to please consider rehoming one of our wonderful rescue horses.

"Last year we rehomed 242 horses and ponies to loving new homes, with many going on to become superb children’s riding ponies, happy hacking horses, fantastic project youngsters, and wonderful retired companions.”