Shropshire hospitals trust trials video clinics in response to coronavirus pandemic

Patients at a number of clinics at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will be able to access their appointments from home and attend certain appointments virtually via phone, device or PC.

Video clinics can be used for a range of patients and are, in general, suitable for people who do not need a physical examination or test.

The trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, says it will help prevent the transmission of the disease and allow clinicians to speak to patients who may be at risk, self-isolating or have difficulties accessing appropriate transport.

‘Attend Anywhere’ video clinics are being trialled, ahead of a trust-wide roll-out.

The trust says video clinics for follow-up appointments have so far been successfully trialled in paediatrics, diabetes, therapies and urology, with other specialties to follow, and feedback has been positive.

Susan Baillie, who used the system for an appointment for her child, said: “My child found the clinic enjoyable and felt safe due to staying home.

"As always, we had great service and I have full confidence in both the service and advice.”

Dr Richard Brough, consultant paediatrician, who was one of the first to trial the new system, said: “Attend Anywhere is a great addition to my clinical tool belt.

"It has some of the advantages of a face-to-face consultation with the ease of a telephone call for the patients.

“The patients seem to love it, and I would miss it if it were not available.”

For more information, visit www.sath.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/video-clinics