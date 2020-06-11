No further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals

The county's confirmed death toll stands at 307.

So far 177 patients have died in Shropshire hospitals, with 158 of these dying at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 14 at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen.

Meanwhile 130 people with Covid-19 have died in county care homes, with 88 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 42 in the Telford and Wrekin Council borough.

A further 83 patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the country's hospitals to 27,790.

Patients were aged between 26 and 102, and all had known underlying health conditions.

There have been six further deaths of Covid-19 hospital patients reported to Public Health Wales, taking the country's death toll to 1,425.

A total of 14 hospital patients with coronavirus have died in Powys.