Covid-19: Specialist vehicle launched to test Shropshire patients at home

As part of a home visiting service available across the whole county, the vehicle has been customised to provide assessments to patients who are housebound or unable to travel and have either coronavirus symptoms or are living with someone with symptoms.

The service officially launched today and will be available for GP practices to book visits from Monday to Friday, from 10am with a last visit at 4pm.

The new initiative has been developed from the assessment centre model originally set up at the Shrewsbury Town Football Club and the Telford International Centre to assess patients for coronavirus and treat any other health conditions a patient may have.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The commissioning of a dedicated coronavirus home visiting service is a natural next step from the assessment centre model, taking the service out into the community to patient’s own homes.

“The specially designed van means we are able to provide a vital service to patients, when they need it and where they need it in the safest way possible.”

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our home visiting service will enable the continued protection of our patients and staff, and importantly will allow us to see people who are unable to leave their homes.”

The vehicle’s bespoke design reportedly enables easy decontamination following visits. It also contains two separate compartments to isolate clean and used equipment.

Two healthcare professionals in full personal protective equipment will be conducting the home visits and will carry out the initial assessment of the patient, take observations and discuss next steps.

The assessment centre at the Shrewsbury Town Football Club will remain open to all residents across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Both the Shrewsbury assessment centre and home visiting service are strictly appointment-only for patients who have been directed there by their GP practice.

Tests for coronavirus will not take place at the Shrewsbury assessment centre or as part of the home visiting service.