Ludlow MP Philip Dunne welcomes reopening of churches

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow said he was glad that people would be able to visit churches from Monday next week, although they are still unable to host worship groups, weddings and other services.

Mr Dunne said: "It is good that churches and other places of worship will reopen from Monday for individual prayer. Many can allow social distancing, so I hope will not be long before services can resume.

A Government taskforce with faith leaders was launched last month to develop a plan to enable the phased and safe reopening of religious buildings.

The Church of England closed all of its buildings on March 24, meaning funerals could only take place at crematoriums or the graveside. Clergy were encouraged to live-stream worship from their own homes.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Ensuring places of worship can open again, beginning with private prayer by individuals has been my priority.

“Their contribution to the common good of our country is clear, as places of solace, comfort, stability and dignity. And the need for them is all the greater as we weather the uncertainties of the pandemic."