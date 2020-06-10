Coronavirus crisis cash boost for Midlands homeless charities

Telford-based Christian homeless charity Stay is the biggest recipient in the region, receiving £97,364. The Shrewsbury Ark charity will also receive £15,000 as part of the package.

Walsall YMCA will has been awarded £35,500 while Enterprise Homes in Wolverhampton will get £14,000, and the Sifa Fireside group in Birmingham will receive £75,000.

Nationally, 132 charities have been told they will receive a share of £6 million to allow them to continue their work supporting rough sleepers during the crisis.

The Covid-19 Homelessness Response Fund was launched last month to provide emergency funding from The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Charities were invited to bid for a share of the funding, which is being distributed by the national charity Homeless Link.

Luke Hall, the Government's minister for homelessness, said: "Nearly 15,000 vulnerable people have been housed in emergency accommodation, including hotels, since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown period.

"This money will help charities continue to support these people and ensure they are getting everything they need to prevent them from returning to a life on the streets so they can rebuild their lives once and for all."

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, added: "Services have been working incredibly hard, in innovative ways and under difficult circumstances. This fund will enable charities to continue their vital work in supporting people experiencing homelessness through this pandemic and beyond.”

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said he was delighted the Ark had been successful in its bid for funding.

Since the pandemic, local authorities have been ordered to provide accommodation for rough sleepers, with the majority of them being moved into hotels.