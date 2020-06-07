Two more coronavirus patients die at Shropshire hospitals

Both of them were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, NHS England has confirmed.

It means at least 296 people have now died with the virus in the county.

This came as one person was confirmed to have died on Saturday.

In total 173 people have died with coronavirus in Shropshire's hospitals and at least 123 people have died in the county's care homes.

At SaTH, 154 people have now died after contracting Covid-19.

Five of the hospital deaths were at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry and 14 were at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust which runs the community hospitals in Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch and Bishop's Castle.

The true death toll is likely to be higher than the confirmed 296 as care home coronavirus deaths have only been recorded since April 10 and the first hospital death in Shropshire was on March 15.

NHS England reported a further 147 deaths of patients in the country's hospitals this weekend.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,431.

In Wales, the death toll has risen to 1,398.

In Powys 13 Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed by Public Health Wales but data from the Office for National Statistics shows at least 85 people have died with the virus.

Meanwhile, the UK hospital death toll has increased to 31,780.