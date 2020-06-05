Train company asks passengers to wear face coverings on every journey

West Midlands Railway, which is still urging passengers to only use the train if their is no alternative, has produced a video explaining the social distancing measures in place at stations to help customers travel responsibly.

Guiding customers step-by-step through each of the measures put in place, the video provides important information on new signs and one-way systems, social distancing on platforms, stairs, and escalators as well as advice on how and when to purchase tickets.

The operator is asking all passengers to follow government guidelines by wearing a face covering, carrying hand sanitiser and washing their hands before and after travel.

Jonny Wiseman, head of customer experience at West Midlands Railway, said: “Whilst we are running the longest trains and most frequent service possible, current social distancing rules mean there are far fewer places for passengers than normal so we’re asking people to only travel if their journey is necessary

“We know that as businesses begin to reopen some customers have no alternative to the train, which is why we are doing everything we can to help journeys run smoothly.

“As well as full guidelines on our website, we’ve created a helpful video to help our customers understand what they need to prepare before setting off on their journey, and what to expect on arrival at our stations.”

The company is also encouraging customers to buy their tickets online and avoid busier commuting times if possible.