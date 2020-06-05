Telford students given lessons on handwashing

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) has teamed up with Telford & Wrekin Council to offer free lessons on handwashing for both primary and secondary school pupils across the borough.

Each session is tailored for different age groups, with a focus on the practical handwashing for younger pupils.

Children are shown how to wash their hands thoroughly and encouraged to practice their technique with a special lotion that shows how germs can remain on hands. They then present their hands under a special UV light, so pupils are able to see which parts of their hands they miss, even after using soap and water.

After looking at their hands pupils review how to practice better hand washing, such as singing Happy Birthday twice while scrubbing, washing hands before eating and after going to the bathroom, and not forgetting to wash fingernails by rubbing them against their palms.

Nicola Humphries, a school staff nurse with Shropcom, said: “We have been supporting all the schools that have remained open during the Covid-19 pandemic for the children of key workers.

“Pupils are a lot more aware of what is happening and understand the importance of taking the right measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

“With many more schools now welcoming more pupils back, we aim to reach as many pupils as possible.

"We have already held a few sessions and they have been well received by schools."

She added: “The children have been keen to learn. They especially enjoy practicing their handwashing technique with a special lotion that shows how germs can linger on hands.

“Our school nurses are all wearing PPE and we also explain to the younger pupils about why we need to wear it.

"Telford & Wrekin Council has been very supportive and we look forward to taking these sessions to more schools in the coming weeks.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Nurses are delivering handwashing lessons in some schools. Lesson plans are being given to other schools who prefer to deliver the sessions themselves in order to limit the number of visitors.

“The reopening of schools is a vital step forward for everyone, particularly the children of the borough.

"We are making sure this is done as safely as possible for the children, their families and the school staff.

“We should remember that virtually every school in the borough has remained open throughout the pandemic for children of key workers and vulnerable learners and we are very grateful for their support throughout this crisis.”