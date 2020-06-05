Telford man's heavyweight challenge to raise funds for NHS

Marshall Watton raised money by carrying the slab for 102 laps around his cul-de-sac in Winifreds Drive, Donnington.

The 38-year-old was watched by his cheering and clapping neighbours, as well as his six-year-old daughter Lilly Bennett, and raised a grand total of £220.

The father-of-one, who is a patient at Donnington Medical Practice, said: “I think what the NHS is doing is amazing.

"The people they have saved and trying to save is brilliant.

"They are working so hard and for such long hours.

“I was trying to come up with a way to help the NHS and was thinking of something that was a bit different.

"I went into my garden and started looking at the slabs.

Marshall Watton with his daughter Lilly, six

“I weighed one of them and I thought that’s not a bad idea.

"I set myself a target of 100 laps around my cul-de-sac – each lap was about a quarter of a mile.”

Marshall started his fundraising feat at 9am and completed it a 3.15pm.

He even managed an extra two laps to thank everyone for their support.

“The first 50 weren’t too bad and I was pretty cool, but it started to take its toll at 75 and my back was hurting and my feet were burning," he said.

"As soon as I finished I just collapsed on the chair.”

Donnington Medical Practice manager Angela Crompton, who received the money from Marshall, said: “We are so proud that one of our patients came up with this idea to raise money for the NHS.

"It is just incredible that he managed to complete a mammoth 102 laps carrying a slab.”