Planning underway for library reopening

All libraries in the county are currently closed due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The government has said libraries could potentially reopen from July 4, and Michael lewis, Shropshire Council's library service manager said preparations are taking place for how the county would approach reopening.

It has been suggested that only the largest libraries may reopen in the first instance.

Shropshire Council said that it is considering a range of measures to reopen, while minimising risk for the public through social distancing, more frequent cleaning of surfaces, and limiting services overall.

Mr Lewis said: "Although we’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers back into library branches, it’s clear that we will need to take a step-by-step approach, with potentially only the largest couple of libraries opening in the first instance on a very limited basis.

"We’re closely engaging with the development of national guidelines for the safe reopening of libraries, so our plans will be informed by that national picture and by local circumstances. Resuming services in a safe way will definitely be the top priority."

While physical library buildings have been closed, the online services offered by Shropshire Libraries have seen an upsurge in use according to the council.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: "Digital library services such as e-books and e-magazines have been a lifeline for many during this crisis, but we also know that people desperately miss being able to visit their local libraries, whether that be for borrowing books, using the IT facilities, attending events and activities, or just having a chat with library staff.

“Library buildings themselves are vital hubs for their communities, and although the reopening process will take time, things are heading in the right direction.”