Planned surgery to resume at county hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital said it will be restarting planned surgery from Tuesday.

It represents the first significant step towards restoring routine services at the Oswestry-based hospital since all non-emergency elective work was suspended in late March.

The change is being made in line with national guidelines, with patients being prioritised based on clinical need.

As part of the regional response to the covid-19 pandemic, the Trust took on orthopaedic trauma work for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and for North Wales. That work will continue in the short term, alongside the planned surgery which is now re-commencing.

Stacey Keegan, acting chief executive, said: “In making plans for this change, the safety of our patients and staff has been paramount.

“We will swab patients for covid-19 three days (72 hours) before surgery. Patients scheduled for elective surgery will be required to come to a drive-through swabbing site run by our pre-operative assessment team. This service will begin tomorrow for the first patients who are scheduled for surgery on Tuesday. It will be by appointment only and will only be for patients booked in for surgery.

“We will also ensure the separation of our different patient groups. Patients coming in for elective work will be admitted directly to Kenyon Ward, while patients attending for trauma surgery will be admitted via our Baschurch Unit.”

The specialist hospital said it continues to work closely with its partners across the local health system in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin on how it can began to expand elective work further.

It said it will be contacting everyone affected as soon as possible about future treatment arrangements, so patients do not need to make contact about their surgery.

“If your symptoms related to your condition become worse, contact the consultant whose care you are under,” added Ms Keegan. “Alternatively contact your GP for advice.

“For any further enquiries, please contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 01691 404606.”