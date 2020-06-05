Council discussing measures to reopen Telford's high streets

The council is making preparations for the reopening of retail on Monday, June 15, as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

In a statement the authority said: "There won’t be a one size fits all approach, recognising each centre’s differences with different layouts, public space and demands.

"Final preparations are being undertaken this week by the council, local ward councillors, town and parish councils and traders to finalise what measures are needed, which includes some road closures, widening of footpaths, alterations to on-street parking, signage and new road markings. There’ll be an ongoing rolling review of the arrangements to ensure they remain relevant."

More Covid-19 coverage:

The council said it will also promote different ways that people can travel, such as by bike or on foot.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial Services and Regeneration, said: "We will be ready to offer a warm and safe welcome back to visitors to our great local high streets.

"Businesses are ready to reopen safely again and we’ll be doing what we can to support them and to ensure that message about the need to maintain social distancing is in place. This is a commitment from us to our high streets that we’re in it for the long term; not just to help reopen after the devastating pandemic, but also to make sure that we bounce back stronger together and that strong local partnerships are in place to assist that.

Advertising

Initiatives

"We are working with partners and businesses in each of these key high streets to find solutions that work for businesses and the public to stay safe while we find a new normal. We won’t get everything right initially and there’ll be some trial and error, but everything will be kept under review.

"Many businesses have been hit very hard this year and we will be working very hard to help them battle back with our and the community’s support.

"We all have a part to play in this. Through initiatives such as our Pride in Our High Streets campaign we have long been helping these areas to attract more people and to support a wide range of businesses. The coronavirus has now created a whole new challenge which we will meet together.

"We’re recognised for our great track record on being a business-winning council, but we’ve proven throughout this that we’re also true to our commitments as a business-supporting council too.

"We have been working with all businesses across the borough throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so to ensure that guidelines are being followed."