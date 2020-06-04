West Midlands Ambulance Service boss pays tribute to volunteers

West Midlands Ambulance Service says the one thing that has shone through the darkest days of lockdown is the kindness of others.

During Volunteers’ Week, bosses have paid thanks to the many people who have offered help.

The trust's chief executive, Anthony Marsh said: “Here in the West Midlands we are exceptionally lucky to have a whole host of volunteers who support the service; from BASICS emergency doctors and community first responders attending 999 calls, to St John Ambulance volunteers, SARA Rescue, volunteer car drivers, trust governors and fundraisers.

"Even through the pandemic, they each have continued to volunteer safely which is a credit to their sheer resilience and desire to help others in their spare time.

“A special mention must go to the West Midlands 4×4 Club who went above and beyond early into the pandemic by assisting our distribution team to deliver additional personal protective equipment and essential equipment to each of our ambulance hubs.

“Throughout the lockdown we have been inundated with emails, phone calls and social media messages from people and organisations wanting to support us by providing their time or equipment for which I am immensely grateful.

“It has been truly humbling to see the kindness of members of the public and local organisations getting behind the NHS each Thursday at 8pm, displaying rainbows at their homes or places of work to brighten up our region and providing food, drinks and supplies to my staff right across the West Midlands.

“On behalf of everyone at West Midlands Ambulance Service, thank you.”