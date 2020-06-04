Student nurses join the NHS front line in Shropshire

They are all third year students and are carrying out extended six-month placements with Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom), which provides a wide range of community health services across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Dudley.

They have come from a number of higher education institutes, including Staffordshire, Wolverhampton, Worcester and the University of Hertfordshire – and have taken up roles in a diverse mix of the organisation’s clinical services.

The trust has also welcomed a number of second year student nurses and those studying for careers in allied health professions.

The student nurses

Sarah Yewbrey, practice education facilitator at Shropcom, said: “Our community hospitals, community nursing teams, Telford wound healing team and Bridgnorth Minor Injuries Unit are all currently benefitting from the invaluable support and experience offered by these year two and three students.

“I am delighted that they have actively chosen our organisation as their preferred placement area; sharing our passion for supporting patients in their local communities.

“As our students qualify, we hope that these placements are a spring board to a happy and successful career with our community trust.”

Doreen Agyei, 24, from Telford, is studying at the University of Hertfordshire and is currently on placement with the north Telford community service, based at Oakengates.

“I had done a community placement as part of my training and I truly loved and enjoyed it,” said Doreen.

“So, I knew I wanted to do my extended placement in community services.

“I feel very grateful that I have had the opportunity to support the NHS during this global pandemic.

"I believe this is a time to put all I have been studying for the past three years into practice and I am very confident this will be a learning experience for me as I have never dealt with a global pandemic before."

Antony Scott, 31, a nursing student at Staffordshire University, is currently on placement with the Newport community nursing team.

He said: “I have been on placement with Shropcom twice before and have felt so supported and have had great experiences with the trust, and therefore it was my first choice when choosing to support the NHS.

“ I feel great that I am able to play my part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and help reduce the demand on the service during these difficult times.”

Anna Paterson, 20, is studying at Worcester University and is on placement at Ludlow Hospital.

She said: “Although these aren't the circumstances I thought I would be finishing my degree in, I have grown, developed and learnt so much during this time. I have been welcomed into the team and I am thoroughly enjoying my first time with this trust.”