Health trust awarded arts grant by Shropshire Council

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) says it will support creative activity for inpatients and service users in the community.

The grants have been awarded in response to the current coronavirus crisis to support a range of arts organisations, venues and festivals across the county.

The arts for health team at MPFT has been working with a number of different artists and musicians to offer resources for use at The Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury and by people using the trust’s community services.

The specially created resources, which take account of social distancing and infection control requirements, include individual art boxes and specially recorded music performances for people to join in with.

The team has also developed an online art gallery for service users, carers, staff and partners to contribute to.

Jessica Kent, arts for health lead at MPFT, said: “We are very grateful for the funding, it is very welcome and enables arts for health to continue delivering to those most at need as well as continuing to support the professional artists who work with us on a regular basis."

To find out more about arts for health visit artsforhealth.mpft.nhs.uk