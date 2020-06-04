Another coronavirus death confirmed in Shropshire

NHS England has confirmed that the patient died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It means that 169 people have died and tested positive for Covid-19 in the care of the county's major health trusts – 151 at SaTH, 13 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Government figures also show that 123 people have now died with Covid-19 in the county's care homes since April 10.

The most recent figures for Powys show 84 people have died with the virus in the county – 44 in the county's care homes.

NHS England said on Wednesday that in total a further 115 people, who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,159.

The patients were aged between 26 and 100. Five of the 115 patients - aged between 53 and 97 - had no known underlying health condition.

It comes as the Prime Minister braced the nation dealing, with a coronavirus death toll of more than 50,000, for “many job losses” as further details of the economic impact of the pandemic were set to emerge.

Boris Johnson insisted he was “very proud” of the Government’s record despite the grim milestone on Covid-related deaths and his admission that large-scale redundancies were “inevitable”.

Meanwhile, "selfish" litter louts left council staff "demoralised" after they were left clearing up more than 20 tons of rubbish from Shrewsbury's Quarry Park over the weekend.

People flocked to the park following the easing of lockdown restrictions on a sweltering weekend, with many taking food as well as boxes of booze.

Cancer Research UK’s popular Race for Life events across the Midlands have been cancelled for this year, organisers announced today.

The charity said it had taken the difficult decision to withdraw all of the fundraisers scheduled to take place around the UK to protect the country’s health as restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.