Provisional dates announced for return of students to Shropshire college

However, the Acton Burnell-based college emphasised today that planning is ongoing and is informed by UK government guidance, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UK Boarding Schools Association.

Provisionally, returning boarding students will be able to arrive at Concord on September 1 and, again provisionally, new boarding students on September 3.

Lessons, which will provisionally start earlier than advertised on September 8, are likely to be a hybrid of online and face-to-face for the first week of term.

The college says the provisional earlier start to teaching, if allowed to go ahead, will give additional time for learning to make up for time lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Day students will be invited to Concord provisionally on September 7 for a Covid-19 test and to join lessons provisionally on September 8, either in college or online depending on their test results.

Social distancing measures will be introduced.

The college says staff and students will be encouraged to wear PPE (personal protective equipment) during the school day and at social times.

Students and staff will be given training on how best to avoid the virus.

This will be monitored and reinforced throughout the year.

The college says all aspects of Concord practice will be risk-assessed in the light of the challenge of the virus.

It will be Concord’s aim to reduce and minimise risk.

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “We want to reassure all parents that their children will be in safe hands in September.

"Our response will be flexible, professional and proportionate.

“Most important, it is our intention – in spite of the challenges we face – that all students should enjoy their education and their time at Concord.

"This is an essential element of well-being, of growth and of life.

“Concord’s ethos rests on harmony and international understanding.

"These values will underpin our approach to the virus: we are all in this together and we will overcome it together.”