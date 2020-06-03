Covid-19 death toll at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals reaches 150

NHS England has confirmed the death of a further two patients at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford.

It means that 168 people have died in the care of the county's major health trusts – 150 at SaTH, 13 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Government figures also show that 123 people have now died with Covid-19 in the county's care homes since April 10.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals as of June 3. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

The number of deaths in hospitals in England went up by 179 to 27,044, in figures announced on Wednesday.

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, increased by 359 to 39,728.

The most recent figures for Powys show 84 people have died with the virus in the county – 44 in the county's care homes.

It comes as McDonald's drive-throughs across Shropshire today reopened for the first time since the lockdown.

Advertising

Branches across the county opened at 11am, for drive-through service only, and eager customers lined up to get their first orders in.

Meanwhile, only around 50 per cent of children have returned to primary schools after they reopened this week, according to Shropshire Council.

It said around 60 per cent of schools had reopened from June 1, with the number expected to increase in coming days and weeks.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

All schools in Wales will reopen on June 29, the country's education minister has said.

The announcement means parents in Mid Wales and in many border towns and villages can start preparing for their children to return, although plans for the reopening will mean very different classrooms for pupils.

Walkers flocked in their hundreds to a beauty spot as it opened up for the first time since lockdown. Despite the rain, cars were queuing outside Attingham Park at 9am this morning as families and their dogs went to explore its vast grounds.

And one of Telford's biggest retail parks has announced it will reopen this month as shops across the region prepare to get back to business.

Telford Forge Shopping Park, in Colliers Way, will officially reopen on June 15, although some shops are likely to remain closed.