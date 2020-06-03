Menu

Antibody tests available for Shropshire front line workers

By Nick Humphreys | Coronavirus | Published:

Covid-19 antibody tests are being rolled out across Shropshire for frontline health and care employees and hospital inpatients.

The test tells the person if they have had the virus or not, but not about any level of protection or immunity from getting the virus again, and local health leaders are clear that anyone having this test should still adhere to important social distancing measures.

These tests are not being made available to the general public and therefore the advice is not to contact your GP practice or other local services until such time as government guidance changes.

Victoria Rankin, director of people for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Sustainability and Transformation Partnership and chair of the Local Covid-19 Testing Task and Finish Group said: “We are now in a position to start to roll out the antibody testing for staff working in our local health system, and this is important as it will help us to understand how the virus has spread through our population. 

“We initially will have a limited amount of testing kits, but we hope that this will increase over the coming days and weeks – which will help our capacity to test more staff. 

"We will prioritise frontline health and care employees and hospital patients, and when we can increase this for the wider population, we will.”

