Vulnerable people in Shropshire urged to take caution when leaving their homes
Vulnerable people who have been shielding in Shropshire should take caution if they choose to leave their homes, health bosses say.
The Government has updated its guidance for those who are shielding and says they can now leave their home if they wish, as long as they maintain strict social distancing.
Those shielding can now choose to spend time outdoors.
This can be with members of their own household or, if they live alone, they can spend time outdoors with one person from another household – though ideally, this should be the same person each time.
If they do go out, they are urged to take extra care to minimise contact with others by keeping two metres apart.
Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Whilst it is encouraging that we are starting to see lower levels of Covid-19 nationally, I would still encourage anyone who is particularly vulnerable and is shielding to continue to maintain the strict social distancing measures announced by the Government at the weekend which will help protect them from coronavirus.”
Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, added: “It’s really important to highlight that this updated guidance is not just for people, including children, who are clinically extremely vulnerable, it’s also for their family, friends and carers who will come into contact with them.”
People who are clinically extremely vulnerable are at high risk of getting seriously ill from coronavirus. They should have received a letter advising them to shield or have been told by their GP or hospital clinician.
