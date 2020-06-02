Two more coronavirus hospital deaths in Shropshire

NHS England has confirmed both people died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 166 people have now died with Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts – 148 at SaTH, 13 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Government figures also show that 123 people have now died with Covid-19 in the county's care homes since Arpil 10.

Figures for Powys show 84 people have now died with the virus – 44 in the county's care homes.

The news comes as official figures showed deaths in Shropshire were more than 50 per cent higher in April than usual levels as the coronavirus crisis took hold.

The British Medical Association says the “true devastation wrought by Covid-19” is starting to become clear, after official statistics showed deaths across England and Wales doubled last month.

RAF Cosford Airshow has been cancelled entirely for 2020 - after originally having been postponed until September.

The RAF said that the show would not be able to take place due to Covid-19 precautions required by the UK and international governments.

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has been forced into isolation for the second time since the coronavirus outbreak, after family members showed symptoms.

He had been due to return to the House of Commons today as parliament reopened for a crucial vote.

But Mr Paterson, who spent more than two weeks in isolation during March and April after showing the symptoms of coronavirus himself, said he had been left with little choice but to stay at home for a second time after family members developed symptoms.