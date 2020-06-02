Telford walkers and cyclists get helping hand with maps

Residents enjoying the great outdoors or looking for alternative routes to bike to work have access to an array of routes.

Wellington Walkers are Welcome and partner groups have come up with a choice of existing paths to encourage residents to access the many walkways and cycle routes that already exist around the Telford area.

The group said the routes can also help commuters returning to work instead of using the car or taking public transport.

Maps and advice are also available for others who enjoy walking as part of their daily exercise.

Groups based in the area are working in partnership to advise on places to walk and ride.

These include Wellington Walkers are Welcome, Friends of the Telford T50 50-mile trail, Telford Walking for Health, Telford & East Shropshire Ramblers, Broseley Walkers are Welcome plus Ironbridge Walking Group.

All were due to participate in the Get Telford Walking event due to have been held on Sunday but it had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Walking leaflets are available to download including the T50 50-mile project which provides maps along footpaths all round the borough.

Wellington Walkers are Welcome have also expanded their leaflets page at wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk/our-walking-leaflets

For more details contact the group by email info@wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk